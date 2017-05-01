Since May 1, 2017 your website should be switched to new members area.
If you still need your website follow instructions below.
No worries, we’ll help you with the migration process so that you could enjoy your website again!
All you need to do is follow these simple instructions:
- Log in to old members area
- Backup all your files via FTP
- Backup your databases via phpMyAdmin
- Backup email by pushing your emails to Gmail
- Create account in new members area and setup your website from backup
- Still confused? Read migration tutorials in forum
Looking for Web Hosting? Check this out!
Free Web Hosting
FREE
- 1000 MB Disk Space
- 10000 MB Bandwidth
- 2 MySQL Databases
- 5 Email Forwarders
- 2 Websites
- Website Builder
- Free domain hosting
- View all features
Most Popular Premium - Silver Hosting
$3.49
- Unlimited Number of Websites
- Unlimited SSD Disk Space
- Unlimited Bandwidth
- Unlimited MySQL Databases
- Unlimited FTP Users
- Simple Website Builder
- Unlimited Email Accounts
- 3X WordPress Optimized Speed
- Free Domain Name
- View all features
Business - Gold Hosting
$7.95
- Unlimited Number of Websites
- Unlimited SSD Disk Space
- Unlimited Bandwidth
- Unlimited MySQL Databases
- Unlimited FTP Users
- Simple Website builder
- Unlimited Email Accounts
- 5X WordPress Optimized Speed
- Free Domain Name
- Daily Backups
- Deluxe Live Support
- 2X Processing Power & Memory
- Free SSL Certificate to secure customer data & increase SEO rankings.
- View all features